By DICK SCANLON

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Wendell Carter Jr. scored 10 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and the Orlando Magic handed the Oklahoma City Thunder their ninth straight loss with a 90-85 victory Sunday night. Carter also had 16 rebounds to help the Magic end a three-game losing streak. Darius Bazley led Oklahoma City with 18 points. The Thunder shot 32.6% and were 13 of 48 from 3-point range.