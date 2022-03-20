Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 5:12 PM

Burns repeats at Innisbrook after playoff win over Riley

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Sam Burns is a winner at the Valspar Championship again. This took a lot more work. He won at Innisbrook by making a birdie putt from about 30 feet on the second playoff hole to beat PGA Tour rookie Davis Riley. Burns had to make a 9-foot putt to salvage bogey on the 17th hole and keep a one-shot lead. Riley caught him in the group behind with a 6-foot birdie on the 17th, and he missed a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th. Burns now is No. 10 in the world with his 3rd win in the last year.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content