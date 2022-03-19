Top seed Louisville, No. 9 Gonzaga battle for Sweet 16 spot

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

Louisville moved past its painful collapse in the conference tournament to dominate its NCAA Tournament opener. The top-seeded Cardinals aim to keep going against a ninth-seeded Gonzaga squad determined to pull off an upset. Louisville hosts the Bulldogs in Sunday’s second-round game. The Cardinals are seeking their 11th Sweet 16 appearance in 15 years under coach Jeff Walz and fifth in six seasons. Gonzaga is looking to make the round of 16 for the first time since 2015. The Bulldogs have a six-game winning streak.