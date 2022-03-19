Smith’s 26 points help UCF to first-ever win over Florida

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Brittney Smith came off the bench to score a career-high 26 points and lead No. 7 seed UCF past in-state rival Florida 69-52 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. It was UCF’s first-ever win over the Gators in program history after 26 consecutive losses. Diamond Battles added 18 points and Masseny Kaba had 14 for the Knights. Nina Rickards had 17 points and Zippy Broughton added 12 point for an injury-riddled Florida. The Gators played the second half without center Faith Dut, who went down just before halftime with a right leg injury. Florida also was without leading scorer Kiara “Kiki” Smith and forward Jordyn Merritt, who were both injured during the SEC Tournament.