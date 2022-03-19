No. 1 North Carolina State runs past Longwood 96-68

By MITCHELL NORTHAM

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Five North Carolina State players scored in double digits as the No. 1 Wolfpack pulled away from No. 16 Longwood for a 96-68 victory Saturday in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Raina Perez led the way for N.C. State – which won its 30th game of the season, a program-record – with 16 points on 7 of 8 shooting. Longwood (22-12) got 25 points from Akila Smith and 19 from Kyla McMakin. N.C. State would grow its lead to as much as 29 points in the second half.