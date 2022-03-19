Mercedes boss Wolff wants more discussions on mental health

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

As the driving force behind Formula One’s most successful team Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has reached the summit of success alongside star driver Lewis Hamilton. Embarking on a new season, Wolff also wants to throw his weight behind furthering discussions on mental health to help people suffering in sport and beyond. Wolff says “what I want to do is encourage people to seek help and not see it as a stigma, of being a dysfunctionality.” He says people in highly successful positions are unfairly portrayed as being above the difficulties affecting others. For it can often be quite the opposite.