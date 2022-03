LENS, France (AP) — Lens has swapped its traditional “blood and gold” colors for the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag in a 3-1 win over Clermont in the French league. The northern club said the message was aimed at promoting peace following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It rallied from a goal down to move to sixth place. PSG has a 15-point lead at the top of the standings and plays at Monaco on Sunday.