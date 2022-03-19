LeBron James passes Karl Malone for 2nd all-time in scoring

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — LeBron James has moved into second place on the NBA’s career scoring list. He surpassed Karl Malone in the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ game at Washington. James now trails only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the lead. He entered the game 19 points behind Malone’s total of 36,928. After a six-point first quarter, James went on a scoring binge in the second that included a dunk and three 3-pointers. The last of those 3s brought him even with Malone. Then he made a layup off a backdoor cut with 5:20 left in the quarter to move ahead.