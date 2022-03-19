Giannis Antetokounmpo out Saturday against Timberwolves

By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss Saturday afternoon’s game in Minnesota due to right knee soreness. Coach Mike Budenholzer said the absence is to manage Antetokounmpo’s knees and health. He added that the two-time league MVP “did get banged up” in a recent game. Antetokounmpo has missed games periodically this season to manage his health, 11 total. Budenholzer said he hopes the knee issue is short-term and responds within a day or two.