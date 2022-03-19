Garland scores 24 points, Cavaliers beat Pistons 113-109

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — All-Star point guard Darius Garland had 24 points and 12 assists, Evan Mobley had his NBA rookie-high 20th double-double, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 113-109. Mobley collected 12 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, Cedi Osman scored 16 points, and Kevin Love had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who won their 41st game to clinch their first non-losing season in four years. Jerami Grant scored 27 of his season-high 40 points in the first half and No. 1 overall draft pick Cade Cunningham added 15 points and 10 assists for Detroit.