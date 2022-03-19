Former Argentina player Aramburu killed in Paris

PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutor’s office says former Argentina rugby player Federico Aramburu has been killed in Paris. He was 42. Prosecutors confirmed to The Associated Press that a murder investigation has been opened. L’Équipe sports daily first reported Aramburu’s death. According to the newspaper, he was fatally shot in the early hours of Saturday outside a Paris bar following an altercation involving four people including Aramburu and a friend of his. The prosecutor’s office did not give more details about Aramburu’s death but confirmed shots were fired during the incident and that he died in the street.