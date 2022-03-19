Florida QB Emory Jones transferring after 2 spring practices

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Emory Jones is leaving Florida after just two days of spring practice. Jones says he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. It’s an about-face for a fifth-year senior who said earlier this week he wanted to give new coach Billy Napier and his staff a chance. Jones started 12 games for Florida in 2021. He completed 64.7% of his passes for 2,734 yards, with 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Jones will have two years of eligibility remaining wherever he lands.