Felix Rosenqvist earns much-needed pole at slick Texas track

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Felix Rosenqvist earned a much-needed pole in qualifying at Texas Motor Speedway, where IndyCar is desperately trying to develop a second passing lane in what could be the final race between the series and the track. Roseqnqvist turned a lap at 221.110 mph and the mark stood as 16 drivers tried to knock him off the pole. Scott McLaughlin was the final driver to qualify and just missed bumping the Swede from the top starting spot. Sunday’s race is the 35th for IndyCar at Texas, but the contract expires after the event.