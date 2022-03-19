Champion Rams re-sign kick returner Brandon Powell

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif (AP) — Kick returner and receiver Brandon Powell has re-signed with the Los Angeles Rams on a one-year deal. Powell joined the Rams’ practice squad midway through the regular season before playing a major role in the turnaround of their special teams on the way to the Super Bowl championship. Los Angeles lacked a solid kick returner early in the season, but Powell made a series of big plays while returning kicks and punts down the stretch, including a 61-yard punt return for a touchdown against Minnesota. The Rams finally signed him permanently to the active roster in early January. He returned nine punts and five kickoffs in the Rams’ four playoff games.