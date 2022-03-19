Beverley, Hill ejected in feisty Bucks-Timberwolves matchup

By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s Patrick Beverley and Milwaukee’s George Hill were both ejected in the first quarter of a matchup between the surging Timberwolves and the defending champion Bucks. Milwaukee’s Serge Ibaka and Minnesota’s Taurean Prince got tied up after a Timberwolves free-throw attempt and were talking to each other when Beverley raced in and pushed Ibaka. Hill responded by pushing Beverley, leading to a scrum of players. Ibaka and Prince were assessed personal fouls and Beverley and Hill were hit with matching technicals and ejections.