Belmont women knock off Oregon 73-70 in double OT in NCAAs

By TERESA M. WALKER
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Destinee Wells knocked down a pair of free throws with 1:02 left in double overtime, and the Belmont Bruins knocked off No. 5 seed Oregon 73-70 for their second straight win as a 12 seed to open an NCAA Tournament. The Bruins won their 13th straight and 19th in their last 21 games overall. This was the first double-overtime game in the NCAA Tournament since Dayton and St John’s in the first round in 2013. Oregon had a final chance. Sedona Prince’s long 3 bounced off the rim as the Bruins rushed the court to hug each other and Prince hung her head in dejection.

