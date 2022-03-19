AP source: Marlins, Soler agree on $36 million, 3-year deal

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins have been seeking a big bat, and they’re hoping reigning World Series MVP Jorge Soler fits the bill. A person with direct knowledge of the situation said Saturday the Marlins and Soler have agreed on a three-year, $36 million contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical and had not been announced. Soler can opt out of the contract after 2022 and 2023.