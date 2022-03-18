Warriors’ Curry to miss at least 2 weeks with hurt foot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will be sidelined at least two weeks with a sprained ligament in his left foot. The team says reigning scoring champion underwent an MRI exam that revealed the injury and he is scheduled to be re-evaluated in two weeks. A two-week absence for Curry would sideline him until the final five games of the regular season for Golden State, which is third in the Western Conference. Curry went down with 4:19 remaining in the second quarter of a 110-88 home loss to the Celtics on Wednesday night. Marcus Smart made a diving lunge on the play and landed on the two-time MVP’s lower leg.