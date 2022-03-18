Truong leads Gonzaga women to 68-55 win over Nebraska

STEVE BITTENBENDER

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — Kayleigh Truong scored a career-high 20 points to lead Gonzaga to a 68-55 victory over Nebraska in the first round of NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. Truong, a junior guard, scored 15 of her points in the second half, and those came after she landed awkwardly in a second quarter collision with Nebraska’s Jaz Shelley. That caused her to miss the final five minutes of the half. Sam Haiby led the Huskers with a season-high 20 points.