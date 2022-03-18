Texas beats Hokies 81-73 for 1st NCAA tourney win since 2014

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew Jones scored 21 points, Marcus Carr beat the halftime buzzer with a shot from well beyond halfcourt to put Texas ahead for good, and the Longhorns beat Virginia Tech 81-73 for their first NCAA Tournament victory since 2014. The sixth-seeded Longhorns advance to a second-round East Region game Sunday against No. 3 seed Purdue. The Boilermakers trounced Yale 78-56 in the first round. Texas went 10 of 19 from 3-point range while ending a five-game NCAA Tournament skid. Sean Padulla led the Hokies with 19 points.