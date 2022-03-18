Saint Mary’s Logan Johnson has the respect of UCLA’s Cronin

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — UCLA faces Saint Mary’s on Saturday in a second-round East Region game. The contest will reunite Bruins coach Mick Cronin with Gaels guard Logan Johnson. Cronin recruited Johnson to play for him at Cincinnati. But after just one season together in 2018-19, Cronin took the head coaching job at UCLA and Johnson returned to his native Northern California to play for Saint Mary’s. Cronin says he still regularly texts his former recruit, and Johnson calls his former coach “my guy.”