Royce rolls on: Twins SS Lewis enjoys 1st game in 2+ years

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — Minnesota Twins prospect Royce Lewis has returned to live action. He batted leadoff in an exhibition against Atlanta on Friday in his first game in more than two years. Lewis went 0 for 2 at the plate. He missed the 2021 season with a torn ACL in his right knee. There were no minor leagues to play in the year before that because of the pandemic. Lewis says his injury is fully behind him. Alex Kirilloff also returned for the Twins. He played first base and went 0 for 2. Kirilloff had season-ending surgery last summer on his right wrist.