By BILL WHITEHEAD

Associated Press

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — New to the New York Mets, outfielder Mark Canha has already drawn praise from manager Buck Showalter. In his first spring training with the Mets, Showalter says he likes Canha’s approach to the game. The 33-year-old Canha signed a two-year contract with the Mets after playing his first seven seasons with the Oakland Athletics.