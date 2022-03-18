Kris Bryant, Rockies finalize $182M, 7-year contract

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies finalized their $182 million, seven-year contract. The third baseman and outfieder gets a $7 million signing bonus, payable within 15 days of the signing. He receives a $17 million salary this year, $27 million in each of the next two seasons and $26 million in each of the final four years. Bryant spent his first six major league seasons with the Chicago Cubs, who traded him to San Francisco last July. The 2016 NL MVP and World Series champion batted .265 with 25 homers and 73 RBIs last season.