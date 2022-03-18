Huberdeau’s 2 goals lead Panthers past Ducks; Ekblad hurt

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice to pass Olli Jokinen for second place in franchise history, Spencer Knight made 17 saves for his first career shutout, and the Florida Panthers defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-0. Joe Thornton had a goal as Florida bounced back after its seven-game point streak ended against Vegas on Thursday. But the Panthers lost defenseman Aaron Ekblad to a lower-body injury in the first period. John Gibson allowed three goals on 42 shots, and the Ducks dropped to 0-4-2 in their past six games.