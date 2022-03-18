Herro has 26 points, East-leading Heat beat Thunder 120-108

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro got through an ankle scare and scored 26 points, Duncan Robinson scored 19 points in 19 minutes and the Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat topped the Oklahoma City Thunder 120-108 on Friday night. Bam Adebayo had 19 points on 8-for-10 shooting and Kyle Lowry added 16 points for the Heat. Miami used a 16-2 run late in the first half to take control of what was a tie game, and pushed the lead out to as much as 29 in the second half. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played through ankle soreness and scored 26 for the injury-depleted Thunder, who have dropped eight straight and now have reached the 50-loss mark in back-to-back seasons. Tre Mann added 25 for Oklahoma City.