Ground storm forces two Iditarod mushers to seek rescue

By MARK THIESSEN

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Two back-of-the-pack mushers had to be rescued in separate incidents from the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Friday after winds from a severe ground storm caused deteriorating conditions. Gerhardt Thiart was rescued by a man from a nearby village while traveling in the area on a snowmobile. Thiart suffered a leg injury and was flown to Nome. Meanwhile, musher Bridgett Watkins called family in Nome for help. Her husband and four others were already on snowmobiles trying to help mushers in the storm. He located her, and got her to the community of White Mountain where she was evaluated at a local clinic. Rescue teams were taking both dog teams to Nome, where veterinarians are awaiting them.