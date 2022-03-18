Gascon set to become 3rd female goalie to play in QMJHL game

GATINEAU, Quebec (AP) — Eve Gascon is set to become the third female goalie to play in a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League game when she takes the ice Saturday for the Gatineau Olympiques against the Rimouski Oceanic. The 18-year-old Gascon, from Laval, Quebec, will join Manon Rheaume and Charline Labonte as the only women to see action in a regular-season QMJHL game. The first female player to play midget triple-A hockey in Quebec, Gascon was called up by the Olympiques last week from the St-Laurent Patriotes of the CEGEP men’s league. She is filling in for injured Gatineau starter Remi Poirier. Gascon attended the Olympiques’ training camp and made 34 saves in a 12-1 preseason victory over the Victoriaville Tigres.