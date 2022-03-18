ESPN treats NCAA Women’s Tournament as premier event

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ESPN has treated the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on the same level as the College Football Playoff and “Monday Night Football.” But with increased attention toward how the women’s version of “March Madness” is treated compared to the men’s tournament, ESPN’s coverage will be under the microscope. And that is fine for Pat Lowry, who oversees the network’s coverage of the women’s tournament. “I certainly wasn’t worried about anybody questioning our coverage and whether we were putting the resources to it,” Lowry said. “We have put significant resources into it. It is one of the premier women’s events that we do. And I’ve never lacked resources on this.”