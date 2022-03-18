Chelsea gets Real Madrid in Champions League quarterfinals

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Defending champion Chelsea has been drawn to play record 13-time European champion Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals. The first pairing drawn at UEFA headquarters sent Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti back to the London club where he won a league and cup double a year before being fired by then-owner Roman Abramovich. All three English clubs and all three Spanish clubs avoided each other in the draw. Manchester City and Atlético Madrid were the next teams paired, while Liverpool was drawn to face Benfica and Bayern Munich will play Villarreal.