Bundesliga game called off after linesman struck by beer cup

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — A Bundesliga game between Bochum and Borussia Mönchengladbach has been called off after a linesman was struck in the back of the head by a plastic beer cup thrown by someone in the crowd. The match was already noteworthy for being the league’s first to be played between teams without coaches as Bochum’s Thomas Reis and Gladbach counterpart Adi Hütter have coronavirus infections. Gladbach was leading 2-0 through second-half goals from Alassane Plea and Breel Embolo with around 20 minutes remaining, when linesman Christian Gittelman was hit from behind by the beer cup. The match officials all left the field and around 15 minutes later it was announced the game would not resume.