Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:53 PM

Bucs sign WR Russell Gage, acquire G Shaq Mason in trade

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

By FRED GOODALL
AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trying to give Tom Brady everything he needs to compete for another championship. Free agent receiver Russell Gage and guard Shaq Mason, acquired in a trade from the New England Patriots, are the latest additions to a revamped roster that’s taken form since Brady ended his brief retirement. Gage signed a three-year, $30 million deal. Mason was obtained for a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft. Gage is expected to be the team’s No. 3 receiver. Mason addresses a need created by the unexpected retirement of Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet and loss of the team’s other starting guard, Alex Cappa, in free agency.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content