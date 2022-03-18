Bucs sign WR Russell Gage, acquire G Shaq Mason in trade

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trying to give Tom Brady everything he needs to compete for another championship. Free agent receiver Russell Gage and guard Shaq Mason, acquired in a trade from the New England Patriots, are the latest additions to a revamped roster that’s taken form since Brady ended his brief retirement. Gage signed a three-year, $30 million deal. Mason was obtained for a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft. Gage is expected to be the team’s No. 3 receiver. Mason addresses a need created by the unexpected retirement of Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet and loss of the team’s other starting guard, Alex Cappa, in free agency.