Blackmore 1st female jockey to win Cheltenham Gold Cup

CHELTENHAM, England (AP) — Rachael Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the prestigious Cheltenham Gold Cup when she rode A Plus Tard to victory. The 3-1 favorite stormed up the hill for a comfortable victory as the pair avenged last year’s second-place finish behind fellow Henry de Bromhead-trained runner Minella Indo. The 32-year-old Blackmore became the first woman to win the Champion Hurdle and Grand National last season. Minella Indo led by about three lengths at the penultimate fence but A Plus Tard closed the gap and took the lead on the final jump before winning by 15 lengths.