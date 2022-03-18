Baranczyk gives Sooners women a boost in 1st year at helm

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma coach Jennie Baranczyk has the Sooners hosting NCAA Tournament games in her first year. The former Drake coach leads No. 4 seed Oklahoma into Saturday’s first-round matchup with IUPUI. While Oklahoma has a long, storied NCAA Tournament history, it is IUPUI’s first trip. In the other game, No. 5 seed Notre Dame will face Massachusetts. Notre Dame is back after missing out last year. Massachusetts seeks its first NCAA Tournament win.