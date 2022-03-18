AP source: Deshaun Watson changes mind, joining Browns

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

A person familiar with the decision tells AP quarterback Deshaun Watson has changed his mind and will accept a trade to the Cleveland Browns. Watson had told the Browns that he wasn’t coming before having a change of heart and calling the team Friday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the imminent trade. Watson will be joining a Cleveland team with plenty of talent, but one that has been in search of a franchise quarterback for years. The three-time Pro Bowler became a target of the Browns after a grand jury declined to indict him on sexual misconduct claims made by 22 women.