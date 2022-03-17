Von Miller introduced as Bills’ prized free-agent addition

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Eleven years ago, Von Miller was preparing to be drafted by the Buffalo Bills. Now the Bills hope he’s the final piece of the puzzle in their bid to win the Super Bowl. Miller was introduced as the Bills’ prized free-agent addition Thursday, a day after agreeing to terms on a six-year contract. Miller went second overall to the Denver Broncos, one pick ahead of the Bills. He’s since carved out a career as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL with 115 1/2 sacks and two Super Bowl rings. While the Bills finished first in total defense last season, they lacked a top-end pass-rushing threat off the edge. Miller gives Buffalo a brand-new dimension to its defense.