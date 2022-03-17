UCLA avoids upset with late surge, holds off Akron 57-53

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tyger Campbell rescued UCLA from a potential upset, scoring eight straight points late in the second half as the fourth-seeded Bruins rallied for a 57-53 win over No. 13 seed Akron in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Campbell finished with 16 points and Jamie Jaquez Jr. added 15. Jules Bernard hit a key 3 to start UCLA’s decisive run and scored 10 points. Xavier Castaneda led Akron with 18 points and Enrique Freeman added 14 before fouling out with 2:26 remaining. The Bruins will face No. 5 seed Saint Mary’s in the second round.