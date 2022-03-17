Tigers agree to 2-year deal with LHP Andrew Chafin

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Left-hander Andrew Chafin and the Tigers finalized a $13 million, two-year contract, giving Detroit one of the top relief pitchers on the free agent market. Chafin gets a $1 million signing bonus, $5.5 million this season and $6.5 million in 2023. The 31-year-old had a 1.83 ERA with a career-high five saves and 64 strikeouts in 71 games in 2021, splitting the season with the Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics. His ERA ranked No. 5 in the majors among relievers and he ranked among baseball’s leaders in opponents’ on-base and slugging percentage and opponents’ slugging percentage.