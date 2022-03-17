Three positions up for grabs in Pirates’ opening day lineup

By JOHN PERROTTO

Associated Press

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Alford won the Pittsburgh Pirates’ starting center fielder’s job in spring training last year then lost it less than a month into the season. This year, he is trying to become the regular right fielder, which is one of three position battles in the Pirates’ spring training camp along with second base and shortstop. Alford started last season 2 for 24 in 11 games, then went to Triple-A. He returned to the Pirates on Aug. 7 and hit .266 with five homers in 38 games. He is competing with Greg Allen and Cole Tucker for right field