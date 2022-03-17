Rust scores in shootout to give Penguins 3-2 win over Blues

By WARREN MAYES

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bryan Rust scored the deciding goal in a shootout and goalie Tristan Jarry picked up his 30th victory in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night. The fourth shooter for the Penguins, Rust snapped a wrist shot from the slot past goalie Ville Husso. Jarry improved to 30-12-6, thwarting all four St. Louis shooters in the tiebreaker. He made 23 saves in regulation and overtime. Mike Matheson and Chad Ruhwedel scored in regulation for Pittsburgh. Ivan Barbashev and David Perrson scored for St. Louis, and Husso made 43 saves.