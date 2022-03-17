MATCHDAY: Wolves faces Leeds; Getafe at Bilbao

By The Associated Press

Wolverhampton wants to boost its improbable ambitions of Champions League qualification while Leeds is desperate to move further clear of relegation trouble. Teams with contrasting objectives meet at Molineux to start a truncated round of the Premier League. Getafe visits Athletic Bilbao with Enes Unal aiming to rekindle his superb scoring form. The Turkey striker has scored 13 times this season in the Spanish league. Bochum and Borussia Mönchengladbach will be without their coaches when they meet for the opening game in the Bundesliga’s 27th round. Bochum announced Thursday that Thomas Reis tested positive for the coronavirus, while Gladbach coach Adi Hütter is still not back after testing positive the week before.