Kriechmayr wins super-G for 2nd victory at World Cup finals

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Vincent Kriechmayr won the super-G at the World Cup Finals one day after his downhill victory on the same Eclipse course that will stage the men’s races at the 2023 skiing world championships. The 30-year-old Austrian won both speed races at the 2021 worlds in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. Kriechmayr earned his 12th career victory on the World Cup circuit by beating overall World Cup champion Marco Odermatt by 0.53 seconds. Odematt was also runner-up in downhill. Swiss teammate Gino Caviezel was third. The race had no impact on the crystal globe trophies.