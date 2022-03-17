Hayes, Flyers rally past Predators in Giroux’s 1,000th game

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored a tying goal late in the third period, then assisted Joel Farabee’s game-winner with 1:19 remaining to lead Philadelphia to a 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators after the Flyers honored captain Claude Giroux for playing in his 1,000th career regular-season game. Travis Sanheim had a goal and an assist and James van Riemsdyk and Cam York also scored for Philadelphia, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Filip Forsberg scored to tie the Predators’ all-time goals record with his 210th and Roman Josi had three assists for Nashville. Tanner Jeannot, Philippe Myers and Ryan Johansen also scored for the Predators, who remained tied with Minnesota for third place in the Central Division.