AP source: Mayfield requests trade after Browns chase Watson

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

A person familiar with the discussions tells the AP that Baker Mayfield has requested the Cleveland Browns trade him after the team failed in their pursuit of quarterback Deshaun Watson. Mayfield asked to be traded through his agent shortly after the Browns were told by Watson that he wasn’t coming to Cleveland, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation. The team told Mayfield they aren’t trading him.