Wright Way: Hall of Fame coach keeps Villanova in title hunt

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Coach Jay Wright has Villanova again in the national championship hunt. The Wildcats have won two national titles under their Hall of Fame coach. The second-seeded Wildcats headed to Pittsburgh for the NCAA Tournament opener Friday against No. 15 Delaware. The Wildcats have won a regular season or postseason conference championship in each of the nine seasons since the Big East reconfigured in 2013. Wright’s team enters the tournament with 25 or more victories for the 10th time in his 22 seasons.