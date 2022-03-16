With Rizzo back, Voit likely Yanks’ odd man out at first

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Luke Voit has gone from home run champ to seemingly the odd man out at first base with the New York Yankees. The Yankees reached agreement with Anthony Rizzo on a $32 million, two-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. Rizzo would get $16 millio annually and has the right to opt out after this season. A three-time All-Star first baseman, Rizzo was acquired by the Yankees from the Chicago Cubs on July 29. He hit .248 with 22 homers, 61 RBIs and a .783 OPS last season.