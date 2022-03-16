Tampa quick turnaround and quick study for Xander, Morikawa

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are playing the Valspar Championship. At least they had a little more time to get to know Innisbrook. Both missed the cut last week at The Players Championship and didn’t have to stick around for the Monday finish. Schauffele has been to Innisbrook before. He just didn’t make it to the first tee. He was the first alternate as a rookie in 2017 and didn’t get in. The field for the Valspar Championship features five of the top 10 players in the world ranking. Morikawa and Viktor Hovland can reach No. 1 by winning.