NCAA March Madness app makes improvements for 2022

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

The developers of the NCAA March Madness Live app most frequently hear complaints about the inability to watch multiple games at once and lag times between television broadcasts and streaming. They have fixed one of those issues and are hoping they made improvements on the other. This year’s update to the app will allow multigame viewing for the first time on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, and Xbox One. There is also a picture-in-picture option for those accessing it on mobile, a desktop or a tablet.