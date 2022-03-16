MLB makes up for lockout postponements with 30 doubleheaders

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has scheduled 30 additional doubleheaders to make up some of the 91 games postponed by the lockout that delayed opening day until April 7. Under the revised schedule, MLB extended the last day of the regular season by three days to Oct. 5. The first game of the season will be the New York Yankees hosting the Boston Red Sox at 1:05 p.m. That’s the first matchup of the rivals to open a big league schedule since 2005. Five games were rescheduled for Thursday, July 21, the second day after the All-Star Game.