LA Rams release punter Johnny Hekker after memorable decade
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
The Los Angeles Rams have released punter Johnny Hekker after 10 seasons. The Super Bowl champion Rams dropped their longest-tenured player Wednesday night in a move that creates just over $2 million in salary cap room. Hekker has spent his entire career with the Rams since signing as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State in 2012. He became a four-time All-Pro selection and one of the NFL’s top players at his position during the 2010s, but his average declined to a career-low 44.2 yards per punt last season. Hekker is among several significant personnel losses this week for the champs, who are squeezed against the salary cap as usual.